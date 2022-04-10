Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $210.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $210.00 price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average is $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

