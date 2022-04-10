USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. is engaged in researching, developing and marketing cardiovascular and neurobiology products for commercial development. The company’s products are designed for in vitro and in vivo diagnostic procedures and therapeutic drugs. At the present time The company’s principal products or activities are: the Thrombus Precursor Protein Diagnostic Test; the Functional Intact Fibrinogen Diagnostic Test; Therapeutic Neurocompounds; In Vitro Diagnostic Products For Ifectious And Auto-Immune Disease; and Mouse Serum “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of USA Equities in a report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS USAQ opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

