Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.41.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

