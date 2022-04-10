Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Raised to CHF 414 at Credit Suisse Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sika in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank raised Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.55.

Get Sika alerts:

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $32.70 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.