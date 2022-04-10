Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Superior Plus stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

