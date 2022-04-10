Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $850,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,184 shares of company stock worth $3,226,671 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX opened at $135.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

