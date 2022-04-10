1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $45.63.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.