Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

POYYF stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

