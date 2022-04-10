Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
POYYF stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $28.30.
About Polymetal International
