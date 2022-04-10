Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Cut to €11.40

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRDBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.90.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

