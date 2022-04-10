Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. Moncler has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

