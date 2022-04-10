Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. Moncler has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Moncler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

