LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Cut to €68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($74.73) to €62.00 ($68.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $76.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

