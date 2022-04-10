Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.00.

HBRIY stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

