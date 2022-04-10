International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Increased to SEK 114 by Analysts at Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IPCFF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About International Petroleum (Get Rating)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

