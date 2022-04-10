Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of BSM opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

