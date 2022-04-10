Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.97. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 120.84% and a negative net margin of 1,198.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

