Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of ACCD opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accolade by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accolade by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

