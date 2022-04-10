Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDN. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 950.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

