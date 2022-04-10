Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Anterix stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anterix will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,428,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,405,000. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 222,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

