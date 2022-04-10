TheStreet Upgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.07.

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

