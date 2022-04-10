Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $27.19

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $27.89. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 14,269 shares.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

