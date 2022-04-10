Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $75.28

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.28, but opened at $77.00. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 1,062 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

