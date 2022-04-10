Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $38.57

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.57, but opened at $36.95. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 2,352 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

