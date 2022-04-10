Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.62. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 5,168 shares trading hands.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

