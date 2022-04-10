Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.62. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 5,168 shares trading hands.
RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
