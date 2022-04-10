Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,980,793 shares.The stock last traded at $2.74 and had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $549.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

