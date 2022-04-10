Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Gap Down to $449.65

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $449.65, but opened at $437.29. Bio-Techne shares last traded at $442.84, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.01. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.