Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $17.41. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $860.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. Research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 84.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

