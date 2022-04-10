ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down to $70.88

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.88, but opened at $69.06. ArcBest shares last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 3,857 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ArcBest by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

