Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock opened at 1.08 on Friday.
About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (Get Rating)
