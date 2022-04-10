Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UVSP stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $751.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

