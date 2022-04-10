FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

