FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

About FIBRA Prologis (Get Rating)

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

