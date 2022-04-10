Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Price Target to GBX 42

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

CTAGF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Capita has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

