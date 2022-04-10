Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

