Barclays Lowers Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 95.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from 100.00 to 95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.50.

DNKEY opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

