JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Price Target to €4.00

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Gestamp Automoción from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Gestamp Automoción stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45. Gestamp Automoción has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

