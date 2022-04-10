Zacks Investment Research Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.79) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

