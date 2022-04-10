Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £130.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.17. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59).

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.