Network International’s (NETW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

NETW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Network International from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 340 ($4.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Network International from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 440 ($5.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 505 ($6.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Network International from GBX 540 ($7.08) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Network International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 444.17 ($5.83).

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.74. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03).

In other news, insider Diane Radley bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($42,098.36).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

