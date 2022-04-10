enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NVNO opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. enVVeno Medical has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts expect that enVVeno Medical will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

