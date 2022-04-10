National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in National Bank by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in National Bank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 118,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 108,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $4,652,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

