Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shell plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shell in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $7.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shell’s FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.43.

SHEL stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shell has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

