Superior Plus Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.96. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

