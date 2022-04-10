MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MSTR opened at $453.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.