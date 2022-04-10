Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.54

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 29925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

