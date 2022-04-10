Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. The stock traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 102,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,042,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

