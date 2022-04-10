National Bank Financial Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

