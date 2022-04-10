National Bank Financial Increases Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$54.50

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $31.94 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $40.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

