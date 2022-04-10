Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Raised to GBX 295 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.67.

Shares of MNGPF opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

