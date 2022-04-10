Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.97) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nanobiotix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share for the year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ NBTX opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $18.00.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

