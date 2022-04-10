Financial Review: U.S. Energy (USEG) and The Competition

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare U.S. Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

This table compares U.S. Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -26.58% -12.39% -10.04% U.S. Energy Competitors -14.60% 0.19% 6.72%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy Competitors 2210 10905 15674 600 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.82%. Given U.S. Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million -$1.77 million -10.63 U.S. Energy Competitors $8.94 billion $499.56 million 3.63

U.S. Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

U.S. Energy competitors beat U.S. Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,255,236 barrel of oil equivalent; and 134 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.