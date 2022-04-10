Credit Suisse Group Cuts Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to €9.50

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €9.60 ($10.55) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.65) to €10.40 ($11.43) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.90.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

